Spread awareness about initiatives taken to ensure social justice: PM to BJP MPs

New Delhi, March 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the BJP MPs to organise programmes to make people aware about the initiatives taken by the government to ensure social justice.

He was addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Ambedkar International Centre here with party chief J.P. Nadda and MPs in attendance.

A BJP MP said that Prime Minister Modi asked all those present in the meeting to reach out to Dalits and other sections of society ahead of Dr B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14 from April 6 (BJP's foundation day).

"The Prime Minister asked us to spread awareness about various schemes started by the government to ensure social justice through various programmes like press conference, seminars and small meetings at our parliamentary constituency," another BJP MP said.

The BJP MPs thanked Prime Minister Modi for extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana by six months to ensure that no one starves in the country, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said after the meeting.

Both Prime Minister Modi and party chief Nadda asked the MPs to hold programmes from April 6 to 14 and interact with the people.

"MPs have been asked to hold programmes at booth level to tell people about various initiatives of the government for social justice like PM Awas Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, free Covid vaccine and other various schemes for social justice," Megwal said.

