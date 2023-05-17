Sri Lankan High Commissioner meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, discusses cementing ties

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 17 : The deep ties between Sri Lanka and Ayodhya, which date back to Tretayuga, are set to reach the pinnacle of glory in the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner Ashok Milinda Moragoda on Wednesday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard at his official residence on Wednesday and presented the 'Shila' of Ashok Vatika located in Sri Lanka to him. He also presented two paintings to the CM to be installed at Varanasi airport, informed a press release.

Cultural relations and the promotion of tourism between the two countries were particularly discussed during the long talks between the Chief Minister and the Sri Lankan High Commissioner.

They also held a detailed discussion on developing various places related to the Ramayana period in Sri Lanka, so that the citizens of India, especially Uttar Pradesh, get an opportunity to visit the Ramayana sites present in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner also urged the Chief Minister to plant 'Sanjivani Booti' (a herbal medicine that Lord Hanuman brought by lifting the mountain on which it was planted to cure Lord Ram's brother Lakshman) plants from Sri Lanka on a large scale in UP, which CM Yogi gladly accepted.

"Ashok Milinda Moragoda appreciated the efforts of CM Yogi to bring about unprecedented development in Uttar Pradesh in recent years. He said that there have been cordial relations between Sri Lanka and UP since the Ramayana period and that the dialogue will prove to be very important in the direction of greater cooperation in the field of culture and tourism between the two countries," the release added.

Ashok Milinda Moragoda is the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India since 2020.

