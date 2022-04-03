Sri Lankan military denies arrival of Indian troops amid crisis

Colombo, April 3 Sri Lankan military and Indian High Commission have denied the claims that Indian troops have entered the island nation amid the growing crisis, with people taking to streets against the government.

Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne on Saturday denied reports of the arrival of Indian troops which had been circulated on social media and added that the fake news contained official photographs of 2021's friendly India-Sri Lanka joint military exercise.

The photographs of Indian troops in Sri Lanka taken during 2021's Sri Lanka-India joint military exercise 'Mitra Shakti' have been released along with the fake news, Gunaratne said.

"Sri Lanka's tri-forces are capable of facing any situation to ensure national security and people should not be misguided by such misinformation," the Defence Secretary added.

The Indian High Commission issuing a statement denied the alleged news.

"The High Commission strongly denies blatantly false and completely baseless reports in a section of media that India is dispatching its soldiers to Sri Lanka," it announced.

Troubled by public agitation on streets and ahead of planned Sunday's major island-wide protest, Sri Lankan government imposed a 36-hour long curfew from Saturday 6 p.m.

A gazette which was issued "in accordance with the powers vested in the Head of State," the President under the Public Security Ordinance prohibited people from being on any public road, park, recreation or other grounds, railways, sea shores and other such public places during the curfew from Saturday 6 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

On Saturday until the curfew was imposed people gathered at places around the capital Colombo and outstation demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign.

On Thursday evening a public protest near the President's house turned violent with police attacking people and later arrested more than 50 of them. Some were released on bail while others were remanded.

Both the police personnel and people were injured while a bus and several other vehicles which belonged to police were set on fire.

