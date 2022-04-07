Sri Lankan Prez appoints advisory group on debt sustainability

Colombo, April 7 Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed an advisory group on debt sustainability composed of economic and financial experts, the president's media division has said.

The members of the advisory group include Indrajit Coomaraswamy, former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Shanta Devarajan, former Chief Economist with the World Bank, and Sharmini Coorey, former Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Institute for Capacity Development, Xinhua news agency reported.

The division, on Wednesday night, said that the members of the advisory group have already held discussion with the president on maintaining regular communication with the IMF.

The advisory group is entrusted with holding discussions with Sri Lankan officials involved in negotiations with the IMF, and providing guidance on overcoming the current debt crisis, officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor