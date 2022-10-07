Stalin announces Rs 2L ex gratia to kin of 3 kids who died of food poisioning

Chennai, Oct 7 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of three children who died of food poisoning at a private children's home in Tiruppur.

Extending his condolences to the families of the three children, Stalin announced the ex gratia amount to be given from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

On Wednesday, 14 inmates of the home and the warden had dinner and later some of them complained of uneasiness and by Thursday morning the situation turned worse.

Two boys, Babu (10) and Athish (11), died at the centre while the remaining 12 children and the warden were rushed to the hospital. Another boy, Matheesh (14), died later while the warden Jayaraman (63) and 11 children are recouping at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Minister, Geetha Jeevan, and Minister for Information and Public Relations, M.P. Saminathan, inspected the children's home on Friday, following which Jeevan ordered to shut it down. The ministers also announced Rs 1 lakh relief to each of the deceased children's family from the DMK party fund, and Rs 50,000 to those admitted to the hospital.

Interacting with mediapersons, Jeevan said that stringent action would be taken against the administrator of the children's home, Senthilnathan.

She said that action would also be initiated against the district child protection officer as there was lack of inspection on the part of the official, adding that the children were lodged in a building covered by tin sheets while a concrete building was there in the compound.

The minister also said that after their recovery, the children will be shifted to government-run homes and their education would be taken care of.

She also said that inspection would be conducted at all 13 children's homes in Tiruppur district.

