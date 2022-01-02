Stalin announces Rs 3 lakh for firecracker unit blast victims' kin

Chennai, Jan 2 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the five people killed in a firecracker unit blast in Virudhunagar district on New Year's Day.

The blast occurred at the firecracker unit at Watrap when workers had arrived for pooja at 8.30 a.m. to welcome the New Year.

Ten other persons were also injured in the accident.

In a statement, Stalin said that a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the families of each of the deceased would be granted from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, and an amount of Rs 1 lakh to those injured in the blasts.

Nathampatti police in Virudhunagar has already registered a case against the firecracker unit's owner Murugan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and also under the Indian Explosive Substance Act.

The license of the firecracker unit was suspended following the accident.

