Stalin announces solatium for kin of fireworks unit blast victims

Chennai, Feb 25 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin on Friday expressed grief over the death of four persons in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit.

The Chief Minister has announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the families of each of the persons killed in the blast at Thuraiyoor in Thoothukudi district.

The amount would be disbursed from the account of the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, said a statement.

Those killed in the explosion on Thursday were identified as Kannan, 48; Ramar, 42; Jayaraj 47, and Thangavel, 43.

The four were killed on the spot after a wall collapsed following the blast. The blast occurred at the Century Fireworks on Kovilpatti- Pasuvanthani road.

