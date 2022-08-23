Stalin asks all MLAs to list 10 long-pending works to be taken up urgently

Chennai, Aug 23 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday asked all the 234 legislators in the state to list 10 long-pending works in their constituencies and send the lists to the respective district Collectors.

In a letter to the MLAs, he said that the lists should be sent to the district Collectors within 15 days and the essential demands would be identified from those lists and would be given priority, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Stalin said that long-pending demands of the legislators include drinking water issues, water resources and related infrastructure, roads and bridges, work to boost agriculture production, medical and educational institutions and related infrastructure, and libraries. He also asked the legislators to give bus terminus as their top priority.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister, in the letter, said that with this measure, the long-pending demands from the people would be fulfilled. He also requested the legislators to cooperate to resolve the social and economic differences between the districts and to make Tamil Nadu the number one state in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor