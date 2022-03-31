Stalin meets Modi, seeks PLI scheme for footwear sector

Chennai, March 31 The necessity for a Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the footwear manufacturing sector; setting up of a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab in the state; supply of coal in adequate quantity as agreed; and sharing of cess and surcharge with the states were some of the demands raised by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister, Stalin submitted a memorandum listing out the various demands of the state.

Stalin said Tamil Nadu is a dominant player in the footwear industry at both the national and global level, accounting for 26 per cent of the national manufacturing output and 45 per cent of the national exports.

A PLI scheme for footwear manufacturing will increase the productivity of the existing players and make India the most-favoured destination for footwear exporters.

Further, the PLI scheme will aid in import substitution for input products such as ornaments, zippers, soles, buckles, and embellishments, Stalin said.

Citing the 1,507.23 acre excess land with the Salem Steel Plant, Stalin urged the Central government to transfer the same so that it can be used for a Defence Industrial Park.

Pointing out the shortfall in the supply of coal for thermal plants by Coal India, Stalin said the Ministry of Power/Ministry of Coal may be requested to allocate 4.2 million tonne per annum of coal from the Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

Stalin also urged Modi that the Central government should reverse the levy of cesses and surcharges and all such cesses and surcharges must be merged with the basic rate of tax, so that the states receive their legitimate share of the revenue.

