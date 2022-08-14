Stalin opposes Andhra's move to build reservoirs across Kosasthalaiyar river

Chennai, Aug 14 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written a letter to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and expressed his disappointment over that state's decision to construct two reservoirs across the Kosasthalaiyar river near Mukkalakandigai and Katharapalli villages in Chitoor district.

Stalin in his letter urged Reddy to instruct officials not to proceed with the plans.

He said that the decision of the Andhra Pradesh government has caused great bitterness and anguish among the people living in areas around Chennai who depend on the river for drinking water and to a little extent for irrigation purposes.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also said that the state has not given consent to the construction of structures as the lower riparian state.

In the letter, Stalin said: "Being an inter-state river, the upper riparian state cannot plan or give approval or construct any new structure across the river Kosasthalaiyar without the consent of the lower riparian state. Hence, it is disappointing that such a step has been taken, which will have a significant adverse impact on our state, especially on Chennai and its northern suburbs."

In a strongly-worded letter, Stalin expressed his disappointment with Jagan Mohan Reddy and urged his Andhra Pradesh counterpart to direct officials not to go ahead with the projects and not to plan any new project across river Kosasthalaiyar.

