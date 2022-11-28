Stalin to attend G20 preparatory meet in Delhi on Dec 5

Chennai, Nov 28 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be attending the G20 preparatory meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 5. The Chief Minister is likely to reach the national capital on December 4.

It is to be noted that India is heading the G20 and is set to host the summit in New Delhi in September 2023.

There were reports that some opposition Chief Ministers will be boycotting the G20 preparatory meeting called by the Prime Minister in New Delhi. The Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekara Rao who is in a confrontation with the Union Government is to boycott the G20 preparatory summit.

However one of the most vocal critics of the Union government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be attending the preparatory meet in New Delhi on December 5. She had told the mediapersons that she will be participating as the head of the Trinamool Congress.

