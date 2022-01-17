Stalin transfers Namakkal custodial death case to CB-CID

Chennai, Jan 17 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday transferred the case of the custodial death of a disabled person at Senthamangalam police station in Namakkal district to the CB-CID. He also announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased's family from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

Three police officers including two sub-inspectors and one constable were suspended from service after protests by the relatives of the deceased and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi before the Salem district collector's office.

The police had arrested Kumar of Kottapati village in Namakkal district on charges of stealing gold ornaments at Senthamangalam. Subsequently, a disabled person Prabhakaran and his wife Hema were also taken into custody.

Prabhakaran who was taken into custody on January 11, was produced in the judicial magistrate's court who remanded him. On January 12 he complained of uneasiness and was admitted to the Namakkal government hospital from where he was taken to Salem district hospital. He passed away at the Salem district hospital on January 12 itself. The family and relatives complained that he was subjected to custodial torture by the police leading to his death.

The DIG of police, Salem range, Praveen Kumar Anibapur suspended two sub-inspectors and one constable following the demand of the family and VCK leaders. The three policemen are Sub-Inspectors Poongudi and Chandira, and constable Kulandhaivel.

