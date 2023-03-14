Stalin urges PM to intervene in release of 16 fishermen from TN in Lankan custody

Chennai, March 14 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the release of 16 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister requested him to initiate diplomatic steps to ensure the release of the fishermen.

"This is the third incident of attack/arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan nationals/Navy within a month and as you are aware, these fishermen are solely dependent on their fishing activity for livelihood and such frequent incidents shatter the livelihood of poor fishermen and also create fear psychosis in the minds of poor fishermen from Tamil Nadu."

He said that 102 fishing boats are in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy as of date and added that six fishing boats that were released by Sri Lanka are yet to be repatriated to India. Stalin, in the letter, requested the Prime Minister to initiate "necessary diplomatic steps to secure the early release of all 16 fishermen and 102 fishing boats that were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy."

