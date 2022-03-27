Stalin's Dubai visit a family picnic, says Palaniswami

Chennai, March 27 AIADMK joint coordinator and former Chief Minister, K. Palaniswami on Sunday said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin's Dubai visit is nothing but a 'family picnic'. He charged that the Chief Minister inaugurating Tamil Nadu pavilion at the Dubai expo is amusing as the event began on October 1, 2021, and is now concluding on March 31, 2022.

EPS said that during his stint as Chief Minister he had taken ministers along during his foreign trips and was mocked at by the then opposition leader, Stalin as 'AIADMK cabinet picnic trips'. The former Chief Minister said that the trips he had undertaken during his period had resulted in Tamil Nadu turning into a major destination for Electric Vehicles.

The former Chief Minister also said that instead of his family, if Stalin had taken his cabinet colleagues and department secretaries, it would have been better and people of the state would not have dubbed it as a 'family picnic trip'.

Palaniswami said that the visit of Stalin to Dubai is not for attracting investments or projects to Tamil Nadu, but is the one to take his family for picnic.

Stalin left for Dubai on March 24 and will be back in the state on March 29.

The BJP state president K. Annamalai has also lashed out at the Chief Minister saying that the trip is to deposit his ill-gotten wealth in Dubai. The DMK state organising secretary, K. Bharathi has asked for an unconditional apology and a deposit of Rs 100 crore in the Chief Minister's relief fund or face legal action for the remark.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor