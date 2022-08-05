Stalin's new Twitter DP features Karunanidhi with Tricolour in background

Chennai, Aug 5 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's new Twitter profile picture features his late father M. Karunanidhi with the Tricolour in the background.

In a tweet, Stalin said: "Muthamil arignar (Tamil scholar), Kalaignar ensured the right of State Chief Ministers hoisting the national flag on August 15, 1974."

It may be noted that M. Karunanidhi had ensured that Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu would also hoist the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations.

The picture that Stalin posted shows Karunanidhi descending the steps of Fort St George from where the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's hoists the national flag.

Stalin's new profile picture comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked fellow countrymen to put the Tricolour as the display pictures on their social media accounts to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

