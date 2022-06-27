State budget roadmap for 'New Punjab': Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, June 27 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday hailed the tax-free budget of the state government for 2022-23, presented by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, in Vidhan Sabha and described it as a roadmap for New Punjab.

"I congratulate Finance Minister Harpal Cheema for presenting the historic budget made in consultation with the common man," said the Chief Minister.

Terming the budget as a balanced, development oriented and reflective of pro-people policies of the state government, the Chief Minister in a statement said this people's budget has been made to bring revolution in sectors of education, health, agriculture and commerce.

He said the government will soon fulfil all guarantees promised with the people. Mann said the drastic reforms will be visible soon in the fiscal sector.

The Chief Minister said the budget aims at serving the weakest of the weak and poorest of the poor sections of society in the right earnest.

He said the budget was the outcome of the pragmatic approach of the state government to achieve the objective of overall development and progress of the state and prosperity of its people in a holistic manner.

He said the budget will certainly boost the tempo of all-round development of the state be it in the sector of agriculture, industry, infrastructure, power, education, health, besides empowering the women and weaker sections of society.

The Chief Minister said the budget for technical education has been enhanced by 48 per cent to impart technical education to youth for opening new vistas of self-employment for them and Rs 9,449 crore has been kept for strengthening law and order of state.

Likewise, he said, enhancing budget of medical education and research by 57 per cent, that of youth and youth services by 52 per cent, health by 24 per cent, employment generation by 32 per cent and industry and commerce by 48 per cent will give impetus to growth and progress of state.

Mann said the budget for construction of 16 medical colleges, transformation of government schools into schools of eminence, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Haryawal Lehar and the construction of 45 ultra modern bus stands will go a long way in development of state.

He envisioned the budget as a roadmap for the revival of industrial sector and imparting fresh impetus to the stagnated agrarian economy of the state.

