"Stay grounded, find different ways to win people's hearts": JP Nadda urges party workers at 'Tiffin Meeting'

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 : BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday held a special 'Tiffin Meeting' with party workers in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar, and instructed party workers to remain grounded and find different ways to win the hearts of people.

"At the tiffin meet BJP chief Nadda gave an important mantra to party new and old workers and said to party workers that they have to remain grounded and find different ways to win people's hearts," a BJP source told ANI.

On the occasion, a JP Nadda urged the party workers to remain self-disciplined and be united with each other.

"Bjp chief told workers that self-discipline is very required for all of us to leave arrogance, and make sure your accountability is there. Don't be small-hearted, stop showing off to others and be united with each other," the party source said.

"Most important in any burning matter like farmers issue,beti bachao issue or another social issue is that if somebody or opposition try to attack BJP or questions then everyone should try to handle such issues with the polite manner and convince them that BJP is always with society and party work for social welfare. Never be aggressive to anyone," he added.

BJP National President Nadda also mentioned that the party has to maintain its position with dignity and focus should be on the public welfare.

"We are not only the largest party in India, even worldwide we are the largest party. We are larger than the Communist Party of China so we have to remain united and maintain our position with dignity and always work for the public welfare. Every day we should try to connect with new people. We should try to connect with different states, and people and celebrate each other festivals," Nadda said.

In a meeting that lasted for 2 hours, BJP National President JP Nadda was accompanied by BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, Mahesh Sharma and Pankaj Singh and all the party workers of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

BJP's main focus is to connect society widely and that party is continuously conducting different programmes to connect with society as the Modi government has completed 9 years.

From May 30 to June 30, BJP is conducting different programmes under "Mahajansampark Abhiyan" in all states.

As a pre-poll preparation for Lok Sabha 2024 elections, under "Mahajansampark Abhiyan" BJP is showcasing all the development work and welfare schemes that are done by the Central government in the last 9 years.

