Steering Committee, SPV Authority set up for Ken-Betwa river linking project

New Delhi, Feb 15 The Union Jal Shakti Ministry has formed a Steering Committee for the implementation of the controversial Ken Betwa Link Project and also set up the Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority (KBLPA), a step that environmentalists said showed complete disregard for statutory institutions.

It is a multi-agency project spanning the areas in the river basins of Ken and Betwa across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The project involves transfer of water from the Ken to the Betwa through the construction of Daudhan dam and a canal linking the two rivers, the Lower Orr project, Kotha Barrage and Bina complex multipurpose project. The project will provide an annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh Ha, drinking water supply to a population of about 62 lakhs, and also generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW solar power.

The Secretary, Jal Shakti will be the Chairperson and members would include Secretaries, Environment, Finance, Tribal Affairs, and Power, apart from a host of other officials. Chief Engineer, National Water Development Authority would be the Member-Secretary.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced Rs 44,605 crore for the implementation of Ken-Betwa river link project, which, the government claimed is necessary for irrigation of Bundelkhand region.

Of the total allotment, Rs 4,300 crore allocations comes from the Revised Estimate pertaining to 2021-22 and Rs 1,400 crore in 2022-23 in this year's budget.

The Union Cabinet had, on December 8, approved the funding and implementation of the project for interlinking of the rivers at a cost of Rs 44,605 crore at 2020-21 price levels.

It had approved the central support of Rs 39,317 crore for the project, covering grant of Rs 36,290 crore and loan of Rs 3,027 crore.

The Cabinet had also approved of a SPV called the KBLPA for implementation of the project.

The functions of the Steering Committee would include approval of the fundamental administrative policies of the KBLPA and complete procedures to make it functional along with approving the budget and its amendments for each financial year, upon motion of the the KBLPA.

The notification issued by the Jal Shakti Ministry last week also constituted the KBLPA as a vertical of the NWDA under the Ministry.

Himanshu Thakkar of South Asia Network for Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) came down heavily on the government move.

"The government is in a way putting pressure on the statutory bodies," he said and reminded that the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) report of the project is pending at the Supreme Court, the environmental clearance has been challenged at the National Green Tribunal, and the Environment Ministry too is to deal with the Forest Clearance.

