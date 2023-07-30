Strong possibility of appointing CT Ravi as Karnataka state BJP president

Keeping in view the upcoming state assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has reshuffled several office bearers. CT Ravi, appointed as the national general secretary from Karnataka, has vacated from that post, and the possibility of being appointed as the state BJP president has increased. BJP National President J.P. Nadda and National General Secretary B.L. Santosh discussed the development of Karnataka in New Delhi last night. It is said that the incumbent BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel's tenure is over and he will resign soon. BJP, which has not been able to elect an opposition leader for the two houses of the legislative body such as the Vidhan Sabha and the Vidhan Parishad, has now embarked on the task of strengthening the party.

Even though many people are eyeing the post of BJP state president, this time RSS leaders said that they should make room for those who are loyal to Hinduism and Sangh Parivar. CT Ravi, who had won four times from the Chikmagalur assembly constituency. Former MLA C. T. Ravi is a prominent person from the Okkaliga vote bank which has become a strong community in the state. There is a possibility of making him the president in order to eye the Okkaliga vote bank. And as DK Shivkumar is the Deputy CM it is certain that the Congress will get the votes of the Okkaliga community in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, so there is much possibility for CT Ravi to give leadership to the Okkaliga ballot box. The BJP high command reckons that if CT Ravi is given the responsibility, party organization will be easy because he has the background of experience and is originally from Karnataka and is aware of the political situation here. The names of former Minister V.Sunil Kumar, Araga Gyanendra and R. Ashok are in the forefront as the Deputy Leader of the Legislative Assembly. If the Lingayat community becomes the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly, the possibility of the Hindu community in the Legislative Council cannot be ruled out. According to this, the names of former Minister Kota Srinivas Pujari, members Sashil Namoshi, YA Narayana Swamy, Tejaswi Ramesh Gowda and others are being heard. Former minister V Somanna, who lost in the assembly, is also an aspirant for the post of state president. According to sources, next week the process of appointing new leaders and deputy leaders of the two houses of the state assembly, the chief whip and office bearers of the party will be started.