Subhas Chandra Bose never compromised on India's independence, says NSA Ajit Doval

New Delhi, June 17 National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Saturday said that Subhas Chandra Bose wanted Ind to feel free like birds and never compromised for anything less than the independence of the country.

Delivering the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose memorial lecture in the national capital, Doval said that Bose not only wanted to free India from political subjugation but he also felt the need to change the political, social, and cultural mindset of the people.

