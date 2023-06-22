Success of 'MotoGP' racing event will strengthen 'Brand Uttar Pradesh': CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the success of the 'MotoGP' racing event which is scheduled from September 22 to September 24, 2023, will strengthen 'Brand Uttar Pradesh'.

After meeting with the organizers of the race UP CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled the first ticket for the first race of 'MotoGP India 2023.

On the occasion, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said," MotoGP is the world's biggest, fastest, and oldest bike racing competition. It is a matter of pride and joy that for the first time, India will be hosting 'MotoGP' from September 22 to September 24, 2023, at Buddha International Circuit, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. This will undoubtedly be a significant and prestigious event for the new Uttar Pradesh of the new India as well as for the entire nation."

"The successful conduct of the 'MotoGP Bharat' racing competition would firmly establish 'Brand Uttar Pradesh' at the global level. Also, this year, for the first time outside Europe, 'Moto E-Race' will also be organized in Uttar Pradesh. This competition will add a new chapter to the success story of the state," he added.

Chief Minister Adityanath also said that due to the non-cooperation and apathy of the previous governments, the 'Formula One Race', which was brought to Uttar Pradesh, was discontinued only after one event.

"This is the reason Carmelo, the race's organizer, was hesitant to hold the event in Uttar Pradesh in 2023 when we first met last year. I assured him of the full cooperation and security of the government regarding the organization of this race in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

UP CM said that out of the total member countries of MotoGP, 12 countries are members of G-20.

"It also includes America, Australia, France, and Japan. Presently, India is chairing the G-20 and at the same time, the G-20 heads of state will be present in New Delhi when this competition is held. By organizing the race, there will be an economic activity of Rs 1000 crore in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the use of 30 per cent ethanol in the bike used in the competition is commendable.

"It will help in reducing the carbon footprint. Uttar Pradesh is the largest ethanol-producing state in the country. From this point of view, organizing this grand event is important," he said.

On behalf of the Spanish rider Enea Bastianini, the organizers gave the Chief Minister a helmet in addition, the Chief Minister sent a personally signed helmet as a gift.

