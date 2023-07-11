Such imposed uniformity...: AIMPLB writes to Telangana CM KCR on UCC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 : The political fallout to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong advocacy of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) continued on Monday, as the All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Monday penned a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying that the central government's move to bring the legislation would be an "imposed uniformity" that will destroy the constitution and replace it with a theocracy.

The proposed legislation aims to bring all communities in the country under a uniform set of laws.

The strongly-worded letter by the AIMPLB stated further, "In the false garb of 'uniformity' or 'equality', our diversity of cultures cannot be disturbed. Such imposed 'uniformity' will destroy our constitution and replace it with a theocracy in all but name."

Terming the central government's push for uniform civil laws in the country as an "open violation" of fundamental rights, the letter stated that it would be a "majoritarian step" that is bound to alienate the minorities.

"Under Article 29, every section has a right to preserve its culture. Similarly, Article 25 empowers every individual to exercise their freedom of religion. The union government's proposal for a uniform civil code is an open violation of our fundamental rights. This would be a majoritarian step that is bound to alienate minorities," the letter stated.

The Mulsim personal law board also lauded the Telangana CM for bringing "rapid progress to the state and objecting to the "unconstitutional CAA, NPR and NRC".

"We must also commend you for your brave stand against the unconstitutional CAA, NPR and NRC, including the adoption of a critical resolution in the state legislature," the letter stated further.

The AIMPLB is a federation of different groups and organisations of Muslims, whose resolutions are heard and accepted by members of the community across the country.

Earlier, in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country cannot be run with "two laws", when the Constitution of India talks about equality for all.

Pushing for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), he asked how could there be different rules for members of the same family.

Significantly, Part 4 of Article 44 of the Constitution corresponds with Directive Principles of State Policy, making it mandatory for the state to provide its citizens with a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the territory of India.

