Sudan releases 36 detained protesters

Khartoum, Feb 22 Sudanese authorities have released 36 detainees who had been arrested in anti-government protesters staged in capital Khartoum during recent weeks, officials said.

"Those released from Soba prison are political prisoners who were arrested in connection with the recent protests," the according to Sudanese Lawyers Committee said on its Facebook page on Monday.

They were transferred to police stations in Bahri, Omdurman and Khartoum cities, and were released after completing bails procedures, it added.

Those who were released were part of more than 200 detainees, the lawyers said, pointing out the move was "a camouflage to mislead" the visiting UN Expert on Human Rights in Sudan Adama Dieng, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dieng arrived in Khartoum on Sunday for a four-day visit, one month after the Sudanese authorities asked for the postponement of his visit.

He met on Monday with Sudan's acting Justice Minister Mohamed Saeed al-Hilu, and will also meet with senior Sudanese government officials, representatives of civil society organisations, human rights defenders, heads of UN entities, and diplomats, according to the UN Human Rights Commission in Sudan.

Dieng was appointed in November 2021 to monitor the human rights situation in Sudan.

The country has been suffering a political crisis after the General Commander of the Sudanese Army Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a coup on October 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

Since then, Khartoum and other cities have been rocked by regular mass protests stage by opposition group, during which dozens of protesters have also been killed in clashes with security forces.

