Sufficient sugar stocks this year: Govt

New Delhi, May 4 Even when the carryover stocks from last year (2020-21) at 85 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) are substantially less than previous year's 110 LMT (2020-21), the production of sugar this year is estimated at 355 LMT against last year's 310 LMT, government data showed on Wednesday.

That will make the total sugar availability at 440 LMT compared to 420 LMT last year. Of this, domestic consumption is estimated at 278 LMT for 2021-22 compared to last year's 265 LMT while 95-100 LMT is projected to be sent for exports without export subsidy. It was 70 LMT against the targeted 60 LMT last year.

"That will leave 62-67 LMT as estimated closing stocks this year, compared to merely 85 LMT last year," said a top official from the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD).

In the case of this year, the estimated quantum of 355 LMT is arrived at after discounting diversion of 35 LMT for ethanol production while last year's quantum was arrived at after discounting 24 LMT for diversion.

The sugar production in 2019-2020 was 274 LMT and that in 2018-19 was 332 LMT while 59 LMT was exported in 2019-2020 and 38 LMT exported in 2018-19 respectively, the government said.

