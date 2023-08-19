Sukesh alleges medical firm provided Rs 13 cr to AAP for Goa polls; firm denies

New Delhi, Aug 19 Hours after incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote to Delhi L-G accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Health Minister Satyendar Jain of flouting rules to award medical contracts to a private firm, the latter termed the claim as "baseless".

Chandrashekhar alleged that Rs 13 crore was given to AAP by the private firm for the Goa elections.

"Kejriwal's government in Delhi has awarded multiple medical contracts to a private firm, Metropolis Laboratory and Pathology Centers, to process blood and other biosamples of various hospitals under the Delhi government, mainly for all Delhi jail inmates.

"The reason for filing this application/complaint is because during the last Goa elections, a payment of Rs 13 crores was collected in three tranches from the office of Metropolis labs in Mumbai by my staff on the instructions of Satyendar Jain given to me," read his letter.

Denying the allegations, a spokerperson for Metropolis Healthcare Limited said: "The allegations are baseless and malicious. We do not have any connection with this person or any political party, whatsoever."

Chandrashekhar had further alleged that in one of the FaceTime chats, Jain and Kejriwal had mentioned that the director of Metropolis is a close friend and he is contributing funds, as they have helped the company, and the amount should be collected from Mumbai and sent to Goa and Bengaluru.

"Thereafter, my staff collected the amount of Rs 13 crore in two tranches from the office of Metropolis in Mumbai in a matter of 7-8 hours, and constant coordination was done by Jain. Out of Rs 13 crore, Rs 5 crore was sent to Bengaluru, to the cousins of Jain, Dr. Himesh, who lives in Indranagar, Bengaluru. The balance of rs 8 crore was sent to Goa, which was collected by unknown persons whose details were sent by Jain," Chandrashekhar claimed in his letter.

