Sukhbir blames AAP for rising number of gangsters in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 17 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Saturday appealed to all Punjabis to unite and force the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to take exemplary steps against gangsters who have "destroyed peace in the state and made life hell for the common man".

Expressing shock at the killing of 20-year-old Harmandeep from Gidderbaha in Muktsar district, who was kidnapped for ransom 15 days back, the SAD President described the incident as heart-wrenching.

"The law and order situation in Punjab has become such that even the ordinary man is being forced to pay ransoms," he said.

Sukhbir Badal said that Harmandeep's parents owned only seven acres of land and they were in no position to pay Rs 30 lakh ransom as demanded by the kidnappers.

Asserting that no one is safe in the state anymore, Badal said no investment is coming into Punjab and the industrialists and traders are even contemplating to move out of the state.

"If this state of affairs continues, no business will remain in Punjab," he said.

Holding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responsible for the situation since he also holds the Home portfolio, Badal said Mann has no moral authority to remain in office.

"The Chief Minister has failed to take action against gangsters who are now calling the shots in Punjab. Even the state police have failed to perform their duties under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann," the SAD chief said.

Stating that he would visit various parts of the state as part of his 'Punjab Bachao Daura', Badal said, "We will try to instill a sense of security in people by urging them to unite to ward off the gangsters."

Badal also detailed how he had recently visited Nakodar in Jalandhar district, where gangsters had killed a businessman for failing to pay extortion money.

