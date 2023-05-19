Summoned by CBI on Saturday, Abhishek Banerjee says will comply

Kolkata, May 19 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Trinamool Congress's national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in connection with the recruitment scam in West Bengal schools on Saturday.

Banerjee, who is in Bankura district now for his pre-scheduled party programme, has confirmed that he will abide by the summon and for that purpose he will be coming back to Kolkata on Friday only.

According to the summons dated May 19, issued by CBI's Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Samal, Banerjee has been asked to be present at the agency's Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata by 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Banerjee tweeted: "I have received a summon from the CBI to appear before them tomorrow, on 20th May'23 for examination. Despite not being given even a day's prior notice, I will still abide by the summon. I will give my full cooperation during the course of the investigation. As for my #JonoSanjogYatra, it will resume again on 22nd May'23 from the same location in Bankura where I stop today. Unfazed by these events, I shall strive to serve the people of West Bengal with even greater dedication, zeal and commitment. Bring it on".

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha had given the go-ahead signal to central agencies like CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to question Banerjee and expelled Trinamool leader Kuntal Ghosh in the matter.

Justice Sinha also imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh each on Banerjee and Ghosh for wasting the time of the court.

On Friday morning, Banerjee's counsel approached two division benches of the high court challenging the single-judge bench order and also appealing for a fast-track hearing in the matter. However, both the division benches turned down the plea.

