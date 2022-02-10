Support for S.Korean presidential candidates tied at 35%

Seoul, Feb 10 Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party, is tied with his rival Yoon Seok-youl of the main opposition People Power Party at 35 per cent support, a survey showed on Thursday.

Lee's support was unchanged from two weeks ago, while Yoon gained 1 percentage point, according to the poll of 1,007 adults conducted Monday to Wednesday by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research.

Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party garnered 9 per cent support, down 1 percentage point from two weeks ago, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party gained 2 percentage points to post 4 per cent.

When asked to pick the candidate most likely to win, 43 per cent of the respondents chose Yoon, while 34 per cent opted for Lee.

The survey also found that 45 per cent said an opposition candidate must win the March 9 election, while 42 per cent said a ruling party candidate should win the election.

When asked to assess President Moon Jae-in's job performance, 43 per cent approved while 51 per cent disapproved.

