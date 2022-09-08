Sushil Modi demands sacking of Bihar minister

Patna, Sep 8 After losing power in Bihar, BJP leaders especially Sushil Kumar Modi, are targeting the ruling dispensation in the state.

On Thursday, Sushil Kumar Modi levelled serious allegations against mining minister Ramanand Yadav and demanded his termination from the Nitish Kumar government. He said that Lalu and Balu (Sand) have an old relationship in Bihar.

"Ramanand Yadav is facing serious charges including extortion, arms snatching, keeping illegal arms and ammunition and keeping stolen items. He is a Bahubali leader facing many charges and is also booked under the Arms Act in Patna. We have demanded from CM NItish Kumar to sack him from the post of mining minister," Modi said.

"Ramanand Yadav is also involved in illegal mining. Due to people like him, former CM Rabri Devi had got 8 flats in one day. Lalu and Balu (Sand) have old connections in Bihar. This was one of the reasons Lalu's wealth increased. Lalu Prasad has good relations with sand mafias and traders in illegal business," Modi said.

"Jungle Raj has returned to Bihar and one example can be cited from a couple of days ago when a person named Santosh Kumar, who claimed to be a man of RJD Bahubali leader Reetlal Yadav, entered the office of the mining department and threatened an inspector rank officer with dire consequences. He also demanded a Rs 8 lakh levy from him," Modi said.

