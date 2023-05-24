Sushil Modi slams Nitish for boycotting inauguration of new Parliament building

Patna, May 24 With 19 opposition parties deciding to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should stop "drama" on this issue as he had himself inaugurated the new building of the Legislative Council.

"During the inauguration of the new building of Bihar Vidhan Mandal (Council), was the Governor was allowed to inaugurate it? Nitish Kumar inaugurated that building. I want to ask him how many buildings were inaugurated by the Governor of Bihar in the last 17 years," he asked.

"During the Congress government, the Parliament's Annexe building was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi," he added.

"If opposition parties have courage, they should announce that they are not going into the Parliament to attend its session in future," Modi said.

"The opposition parties are opposing the inauguration of the new parliament only because its credit goes to PM Narendra Modi. Those who went to the Supreme Court against the new Parliament were defeated there as well," he said.

