Suspended Cop Sachin Vaze Makes Stunning Allegations Against Anil Deshmukh; NCP (SP) says: 'He's a Disgraced Man'

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze has leveled serious allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Vaze claims that Deshmukh was involved in accepting bribes through his personal assistants. These accusations from Vaze could potentially spell further trouble for Deshmukh.

"Anil Deshmukh was taking money through his PAs," Vaze asserted. He further mentioned that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has all the necessary evidence and that he has provided all the details in a letter to Devendra Fadnavis.

In a sharp rebuke to Sachin Vaze's comments, Mahesh Tapase, the chief spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, dismissed Vaze as a "disgraced person" and denounced his latest claims about Deshmukh as politically motivated.

Vaze, whose involvement in a high-profile scandal rocked Maharashtra's political scene, recently leveled new allegations against Deshmukh, accusing him of misconduct during his tenure. However, Tapase was quick to counter these allegations, pointing out Vaze's previous testimony before the Chandiwal Commission. According to Tapase, Vaze had clearly stated that neither Deshmukh nor his personal assistants had ever demanded money or instructed him to collect money from Mumbai's restaurant and bar owners.

"The statement made by Vaze is clearly politically motivated," Tapase asserted, emphasizing that the timing and nature of Vaze's comments appear to be designed to serve specific political interests.

Tapase also reminded the public of Parambir Singh's serious allegations against Deshmukh. Singh, who was reluctant to face the Chandiwal Commission, later admitted in a letter that his allegations were based on hearsay and lacked concrete evidence. This context, Tapase argued, further undermines the credibility of Vaze's latest claims.