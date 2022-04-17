Swamped by smuggled goods, Mizoram traders seek access to Myanmar

Aizawl/Imphal, April 17 India and Myanmar's official trade through Mizoram and Manipur has been closed for many years although various drugs, arms and ammunition, endangered animals and other items valued at hundreds of crores of rupees are being traded illegally across the border.

Traders on both sides of the border are keen to resume the India-Myanmar trade through the Moreh and Zokhawthar trading points to curb the rampant illegal trade in various items, especially highly addictive drugs.

Moreh in Manipur and and Zokhawthar in Mizoram are the two important international trading points along the 1,643-km long India-Myanmar unfenced border.

The official trade through the Moreh Integrated Check Post

