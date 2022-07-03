Swapna Suresh complains of death threat, accused arrested

Thiruvananthapuram, July 3 The gold smuggling case prime accused, Swapna Suresh alleged that she was threatened by a person named Naufal from Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district.

She alleged that the man had called her repeatedly and told her to stop making allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena Vijayan and Thavanur MLA and former Minister, K.T. Jaleel.

She raised the complaint with the Kerala DGP, Anil Kant with the audio clippings of the telephone calls through an email.

In the complaint, she alleged that she was told that she would be done away with if she does not stop levelling allegations against the Chief Minister and others. The man also took the name of gangster Maradu Aneesh who was accused in several criminal cases including alleged murder.

Naufal had admitted that he had called Swapna but he had no political affiliations.

Meanwhile, Mankada police on Sunday took Naufal into custody from his residence. Police sources told that he would be taken to Malappuram Superintendent of Police office and would be interrogated.

Swapna Suresh, who is a prime accused in the gold smuggling case involving diplomatic baggage that had rocked Kerala, has now levelled a series of allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family including his daughter Veena and wife Kamala.

The allegations of Swapna have led to wide-scale protests against the Chief Minister with the streets of Kerala turning into a battlefield between Youth Congress, Muslim League and Yuva Morcha activists on the one side, and the Kerala police on the other.

