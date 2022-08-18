Switch back to organic farming: Goa CM

Panaji, Aug 18 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that organic farming is the need of the hour and there is a requirement to switch back to it so as to produce pure and healthy food.

"In the earlier days, people never used fertilisers in farming, but made good use of organic manure. There is a need to switch back to natural farming so as to produce pure and healthy food," Sawant said during an event at Mapusa in North Goa.

He said that the government will help farmers in all aspects to boost organic farming.

Sawant said that in some parts of the state, people were still undertaking organic farming and cited the example of 'boiled rice' from Chorao being exported to the US.

"It is really a proud moment for us. Jackfruit from Goa is organic in nature and the gGovernment has encouraged research and process," Sawant said.

He appealed to co-operative institutions to venture into collective organic farming to provide good food for the people.

"This will help to encourage cooperative farming and also strengthen the co-operative movement in the state."

