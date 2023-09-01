‘Tabalchi to Jackal’: War of words erupt between JD-U, BJP over INDIA’s meet

Patna, Sep 1 Following the third meeting of INDIA alliance in Mumbai, a war of words has erupted in Bihar between JD-U and BJP, labeling each other as ‘tabalchi’ and ‘jackal’.

JD-U Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that more political parties are becoming part of the INDIA alliance after its first meet on June 23.

He said that during the Patna meeting only 16 parties participated which increased to 26 parties in the Karnataka meeting. In Mumbai more parties have joined the alliance.

“On the other hand, the NDA alliance has to follow the words of whatever Modi-Shah say. All alliance partners have become Tabalchi. If they do not play Tabla according to Modi-Shah what tells them, they will be thrown out from the NDA,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the BJP Spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh said that Prime Minister Modi has come for the development of the country and roars like a lion.

“On the other hand, jackals are doing meeting after meeting to challenge him. They cannot stand before a lion. The people of the country have made him PM to for development. They will make him PM again and the intention of jackals will fail in the 2024 LS polls,” he said.

The INDIA alliance held its third meeting in Mumbai on Friday and also formed various committees to overlook the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that it is impossible for the BJP to win as the 60 per cent population is represented on the stage of INDIA.

He slammed the government saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP is a nexus of corruption and that is the first time the alliance will demonstrate and prove.

Addressing the press conference here after the two-day meeting, Rahul Gandhi said: “Two very big steps were taken. The most important thing is to understand that this stage represents 60 per cent of the population. If the party on the stage unite, it is impossible for the BJP to win the election.”

He said that the task in front of us is to come together in the most efficient ways.

He said that the two steps taken by INDIA is formation of the coordination committee and committees under it and the second step is that we will expedite the seat sharing decision and discussions.

“These are two powerful steps to ensure we defeat BJP,” he said, adding there is a clear nexus between the Prime minister and the particular businessman.

