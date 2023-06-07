Tableau depicting Indira Gandhi's assassination showcased in Canada

Chandigarh, June 7 A tableau depicting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by Sikh bodyguards was showcased in a parade in Canada's Punjab-dominated Brampton.

The tableau, part of a Sikh parade in Brampton on June 4, depicted Khalistan flags with a poster says "revenge".

People in Punjab were aghast over the development. They said India should summon the Canadian High Commissioner to strongly object to the inclusion of Indira Gandhi assassination tableau in a parade in Brampton.

They have been questioning: Does it help Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy?

Intelligence agencies believed that it seemed to be linked with the 39th anniversary of the Indian Army's 'Operation Bluestar' in Amritsar that was carried out between June 1 and 8, 1984, claiming several lives and left the Golden Temple and its complex in Amritsar damaged.

'Operation Bluestar' was a military action ordered by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to flush out militants led by Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale holed up in the Golden Temple complex.

Earlier, a Hindi temple was vandalised with 'anti-India' graffiti in Brampton province, leaving the Indian community in shock.

The Indian Consulate General in Toronto had issued a statement condemning the attack on the Gauri Shankar temple.

India had already summoned the Canadian High Commissioner to convey "its strong concerns about the actions by pro-Khalistani extremist elements against Indian diplomatic missions in Canada in recent times".



vg/vd

A

A

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor