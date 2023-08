Taiwan vice-president's US 'stopover': China expresses unhappiness

Beijing, Aug 13 China's foreign ministry on Sunday condemned Taiwan’s vice president William Lai's stopover in the US, calling him a "troublemaker".

Lai arrived in New York on Saturday en route to Paraguay, Taiwan's only diplomatic ally in South America, where he is scheduled to attend inauguration of Paraguayan President Santiago Pena on August 15, CNN reported.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks when asked for comments on Lai's arriving in New York for a "stopover."

We have stated our position clearly on Lai's US "stopover" on many occasions, Zhu said, adding that the China firmly opposes Lai's acts to "harm" Taiwan by soliciting US support for his independence agenda, Xinhua news agency reported.

She expressed firm opposition to any form of US "connivance" and support for "Taiwan independence" separatists and their separatist activities.

Describing himself as "a pragmatic 'Taiwan independence' worker," Lai clings stubbornly to the separatist position for "Taiwan independence," Zhu said.

Under the pretext of "stopover," Lai is "selling" Taiwan away to grab selfish gains for his own election, which will ultimately damage the interests of the people of Taiwan and undermine the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, said Zhu, noting that he is a troublemaker through and through.

"Cross-Strait peace and stability and 'Taiwan independence' are as irreconcilable as water and fire," Zhu said.

These moves made by "Taiwan independence" separatist forces run counter to the dominant will of Taiwan people for peace, development, exchanges and cooperation.

"In the end, they will only drag Taiwan into a treacherous zone of war and bring disaster to compatriots in Taiwan," Zhu said.

