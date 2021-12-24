Take strict action against those inciting hatred, violence: Priyanka on Haridwar hate speech

New Delhi, Dec 24 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday sought action against those people who incited hatred and called for 'unleashing violence against followers of a particular religion'.

Priyanka said, "Strictest action should be taken against those who incite hatred and violence of this kind. It is despicable that they should get away with making an open call to murder our respected ex-PM and unleash violence against people of different communities."

"Such acts violate our constitution and the law of our land," she added

The incident was reported to have taken place in Haridwar during an event held from December 17 to 20. The video clips circulated on social media says that "Hindus should arm themselves like those seen in Myanmar, every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a Safayi Abhiyan."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is total Bakwaas as far as the Prime Minister and his drumbeaters are concerned. It's only an empty slogan! Why the thundering silence on the atrocious hate speech made in Haridwar? Why the paralysis from the Home Minister & Uttarakhand CM?"

The three-day event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a controversial religious leader who has been accused in the past of inciting violence.

The Uttrakhand Police have lodged an FIR in the case against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, who was former Shia Waqf board chairman and recently converted to Hinduism.

