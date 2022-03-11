Taliban delegation to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Kabul, March 11 A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has left for Turkey to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Foreign Ministry in Kabul announced.

The Forum will run through Friday to Sunday.

The Ministry said that although the main focus of the Forum will be the Ukraine crisis, the Afghan situation will also be a part of the discussions.

"There will be talks with the international countries about Afghanistan and the acting Foreign Minister, on the sidelines of the meeting, will speak with the representatives of other countries regarding Afghanistan," TOLO News quoted Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, as saying on Thursday.

The Taliban had earlier said that the Muttaqi-led delegation was invited to attend the Forum, which will be attended by diplomats and representatives of more than 200 countries, by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Bilal Karimi, another Taliban deputy spokesman, claimed that the "Afghan delegation's participation in this meeting, and discussion over various matters, will be helpful, considering the current situation".

Muttaqi has so far attended meetings in Turkey, Iran, Russia, Pakistan and Norway, and has called for international recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, reports TOLO News.

He is also scheduled to attend a third round of meetings among regional Foreign Ministers later this month in Beijing.

