Tamaki re-elected as Japan's opposition party leader

Tokyo, Sep 3 Japan's opposition Democratic Party for the People (DPP) has re-elected its incumbent head Yuichiro Tamaki as the leader.

Securing a decisive victory over the party's acting chief Seiji Maehara, Tamaki was re-elected as the party's leader for a new three-year term in the leadership election on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tamaki, in his victory speech, expressed his commitment to hear the opinions of different relevant parties for improvements in terms of issues exposed during the leadership election, in preparation for the upcoming general elections.

As per local media outlets, the five-term House of Representatives member also said he has no plans to become a Cabinet member, alluding to the potential reshuffle.

In September 2020, Japan's largest opposition party emerged following a merger of the Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) and the then DPP. The party retained the name of CDP.

However, over 10 members of the Japanese parliament, including Tamaki, chose not to join the CDP and instead established the new DPP. In December of the same year, Tamaki was elected as the leader of this newly formed party.

