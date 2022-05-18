Tamil actor Vijay meets KCR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 18 Tamil actor Vijay met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader felicitated the actor with a shawl.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) described it as a courtesy call. However, the actor's sudden meeting with KCR triggered speculations in political circles.

Vijay, who has a massive fan following, is reported to be planning to enter politics. On the other hand, KCR recently announced that he will play a key role in national politics.

At the TRS plenary last month, KCR hinted at floating a national party to work for an alternative national agenda. The TRS chief had stated that he would work with like-minded parties and individuals.

Vamshi Paidipally, who is directing Vijay in "Thalapathy 66" and TRS MP and KCR's relative J. Santosh Kumar accompanied the actor when he arrived at Pragati Bhavan for the meeting with KCR.

Santosh Kumar thanked Vijay for supporting his Green India Challenge aimed at improving the green cover.

Vijay is in Hyderabad for the shooting of "Thalapathy 66", a Tamil-language drama film. Produced by Dil Raju, the movie's star cast includes Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Jaya Sudha, and Srikanth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor