Tamil Nadu: DMK MP T R Baalu writes letter to party MPs aiming to remove TN Governor

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Lok Sabha MP representing Sriperumbudur constituency near Chennai T R Baalu on Tuesday wrote a letter to 'all the like-minded MPs' urging them to back a proposal seeking removal of the Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi.

"The proposal is to be addressed to President Droupadi Murmu following the gathering of MPs at the Anna Arivalaiyam headquarters and signing of MPs," the letter stated.

"Members of Parliament belonging to DMK and like-minded political parties are requested to kindly visit Anna Arivalaiyam Headquarters to read and sign in a memorandum addressed to the Hon'ble President of India, pertaining to the immediate withdrawal of the Governor of Tamil Nadu. (Kindly sign the memorandum on or before 03.11.2022). Thanking You," the letter read.

People of Tamil Nadu had witnessed clashes between the DMK party leaders and Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi earlier too.

In April, DMK Party leaders registered protests against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for not sending the NEET Exemption Bill to the President after being passed twice in the state Assembly. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its allies boycotted a get-together party called by the Governor on the occasion of Tamil New Year day.

The DMK said that they boycotted the party in order to register their protest against the Governor accusing him of acting "against the Constitution".

Speaking to ANI, DMK spokesperson, Saravanan said, "The Governor is acting against the Constitution. He is negating the will of the people of Tamil Nadu. When the Constitution mandates that it has to be done in that way, the Governor has to do it. He is a rubber stamp. He has no other role in the Constitutional scheme of things when there is an elected government."

( With inputs from ANI )

