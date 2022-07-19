Tamil Nadu, UP top in Smart City Fund utilisation

New Delhi, July 19 Tamil Nadu tops the list of states so far as utilisation of funds under the government's flagship Smart City Mission is concerned. While Tamil Nadu has spent over Rs 3932 crore out of the Rs 4333 crore released by the Centre, Uttar Pradesh is at second position with utilisation of Rs 2699 cr out of the Central share release of Rs 3142 crore.

The Central government launched the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) on 25 June, 2015. One hundred Smart Cities have been selected through 4 rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018. As per SCM guidelines, the Central government will provide financial support to the extent of Rs 48,000 crore over five years which is on an average Rs 100 crore per city per year. An equal amount on a matching basis will be contributed by the state government or urban local body.

As on 8 July 2022, the Centre has released Rs 30,751.41 crore for 100 Smart Cities, out of which Rs 27,610.34 crore (90%) has been utilized.

Government data showed that states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have also spent major amounts on projects under the Smart City Mission. While Karnataka recorded utilization of Rs 2420 crore from the Central release of Rs 2618 crore, Maharashtra showed over Rs 2453 crore utilization out of a total release of Rs 2454 crore by the Centre.

As on 8 July 2022, these Smart Cities have tendered out 7,822 projects worth Rs 1,90,660 crore; work orders have been issued in 7,649 projects worth Rs 1,80,996 crore; 4,085 projects worth Rs 66,912 crore have been completed. The period of implementation of SCM is upto June 2023 and all Smart Cities are expected to complete their projects within the stipulated time.

