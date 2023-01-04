Tapan Saikia to get Assam's highest civilian award 'Asom Baibhav'

Guwahati, Jan 4 Tapan Saikia, a doctor by profession, will receive Assam's highest civilian award, "Asom Baibhav", this year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

Saikia is well known for his notable work in the field of cancer care, and he has undertaken numerous awareness campaigns for early detection of cancer in Assam and other northeastern states.

Saikia is currently working as the director of oncology sciences at the Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai.

He hails from Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district and is one of the patrons of the Deepsikha Foundation the organisation that runs campaigns on cancer awareness throughout the northeast.

Earlier, Saikia had worked with AIIMS, Delhi, and Allahabad University.

Assam CM Sarma also announced the names of the recipients of other civilian awards 'Asom Baibhav, Asom Sourav and Asom Gourav' for this year.

'Asom Sourav' award will be conferred to Krishna Roy (art and culture), Gilbertson Sangma (Sports - Football), Nayanmoni Saikia (Sports - Lawn Bowl), Dr. Binoy Kumar Saikia (Science), and Dr. Sashidhar Phukan (Healthcare and Public service).

'Asom Gaurav' award will be given to Manje La (Tourism), Binanda Hatibaruah (Environment and Forest), Atul Chandra Baruah (Social Work), Kalyani Rajbongshi (member of a Self Help Group), Sila Gowalla (ASHA worker), Dr Jogesh Deuri (Agriculture and Sericulture), Dr. Pankaj Lal Gogoi (Entrepreneur) and Sarbeswar Basumatary (Agriculture).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor