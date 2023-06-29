TDP complaints to poll panel about bogus votes in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, June 28 The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday complained to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) against the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) allegedly enrolling bogus votes on a massive scale in various parts of the state.

According to the TDP, the CEO assured that he will order a detailed inquiry at the ground-level and take necessary action.

After submitting a letter to the CEO, the TDP's state unit President Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, told media persons that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, has created a record of sorts in enrolling bogus votes.

He alleged that Jagan, as the CM is commonly known, and his YSRCP have been winning various polls in the state only by managing the systems but not with public support.

"The TDP will certainly wage a war against the bogus votes both legally and at the grassroots level and check the YSRCP's illegal activities," Atchen Naidu stated.

Observing that since the beginning the TDP has been complaining that no election in the state is being held properly, the TDP state unit President said that the people too have come to know about this now.

The TDP delegation included politburo members Varla Ramaiah, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Nakka Ananda Babu, former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, MLC Paruchuri Ashok Babu and former MLA Divi Siva Ram.

Pointing out that with 2,100 house numbers, a whopping 1.85 lakh votes have been enrolled, Atchen Naidu said in 14 Assembly segments, votes have been enrolled at the choice of the local YSRCP leaders.

"We have submitted all the details, along with evidence, to the CEO, Mukesh Kumar Meena, and demanded proper action on this after conducting an inquiry," he said.

The CEO said that the revision of the voter lists will be taken up from July 21 till October 7 and the local officials will visit every doorstep to gather all the details.

"The CEO stated that the draft voters list will be published by October 17 which will be supplied to us and we can approach him after that with evidence if any deformities are found," Atchen Naidu said, adding that the TDP activists will function as watchdogs and will lodge complaints with the CEO if any bogus votes are enrolled.

Stating that the party has already gathered information on how many bogus votes are enrolled, with whose permission, and which gazetted officer has signed and all other such details, he said that they will approach the High Court with all these details to file a case.

"The TDP will continue its fight till justice is done," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor