TDP legislators wash Andhra CM's portrait with liquor

Amaravati, March 21 Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislators on Monday washed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's portrait with liquor to protest against the state government encouraging the consumption of alcohol.

The legislators brought bottles and poured liquor on a portrait of the Chief Minister during a protest led by party general secretary and member of Legislative Council Nara Lokesh. They were raising slogans "kalti sara (adulterated liquor) CM, down down".

Carrying placards and shouting slogans, the opposition MLAs and MLCs staged the protest near Legislature complex for a fifth consecutive day before attending the ongoing budget session.

The protestors alleged that the state was getting drowned in 'J-brand' liquor, illicit arrack, marijuana and narcotic drugs.

The TDP leaders said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government was selling cheap liquor and fake brands resulting in recent deaths reported in Jangareddygudem town.

They demanded Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia each for the victims' families.

TDP leader Chinnarajappa demanded that the Chief Minister should resign for misleading the Assembly by stating that there were no liquor deaths in Jangareddygudem.

The opposition legislators also slammed Jagan Mohan Reddy for going back on his election promise to impose total prohibition in the state. They said the government was endangering the lives of people for the sake of revenues from the liquor sales.

Meanwhile, TDP legislators were suspended from the Legislative Assembly for a day as they tried to stall the proceedings of the House demanding a debate on liquor deaths.

For a fifth consecutive day, TDP members trooped into the well of the House to insist on a debate. As the repeated appeals by Speaker T. Seetharam to the members to resume their seats evoked no response, the state government moved a resolution for their suspension from the House.

In response to the call given by TDP President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, TDP leaders staged protests in front of liquor shops in various districts on Monday.

Alleging that illicit and cheap liquor is flowing everywhere in the state, the TDP has already demanded a white paper on revenue from liquor.

The opposition party has also alleged that YSRCP leaders were earning from cheap liquor, marijuana and drugs 10 times more than the liquor revenue coming to the state.

