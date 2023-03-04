TDP will suppress political rowdyism: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, March 4 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday that if his party is voted back to power in the state, it would suppress political rowdyism.

Stating that the TDP has a record of suppressing extremists, factionists and communal forces, he said that political rowdyism will certainly be suppressed once the TDP forms the government again, as it is not a big issue for him.

He called upon the advocate community to firmly resist the misuse of power by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Addressing the state-level legal cell of the TDP, Chandrababu Naidu told the advocates to ensure that the ruling party does not misuse the power.

The TDP supremo felt the need to wage a legal fight against the wicked policies of the YSRCP government along with political war.

Stating that the atrocities of the YSRCP government will be paid back with interest, Chandrababu Naidu called upon the advocate community to join hands with the party to "end the dictatorial rule" in the state.

Chandrababu assured the lawyers that those who firmly stand by the TDP now will be given top priority once the party is back in power.

Profusely thanking the advocates who have been bailing out the TDP leaders and activists from the false cases being foisted against them for the past four years, Naidu said that the role played by the advocates in every sphere is always crucial.

Stating that he has been a member of the state Legislative Assembly since 1978, Naidu felt that he has never witnessed this kind of situation in the state.

The TDP supremo remarked that the advocates are getting full-time work with the atrocious rule of the YSRCP, but other systems have totally collapsed.

