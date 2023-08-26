Teacher getting student thrashed a disturbing result of hate-filled politics of BJP-RSS: Kharge

New Delhi, Aug 26 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday condemned the incident of a class teacher making other children thrash a student on the basis of religious discrimination in Uttar Pradesh as a "disturbing result of the hate-filled politics of the BJP-RSS" .

Such incidents tarnish the country's global image and are against the constitution, he added.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Kharge said, "The manner in which a teacher made a child thrashed by other children on the basis of religious discrimination in a school in UP is a disturbing result of the hate-filled politics of the BJP-RSS. Such incidents tarnish our global image. This is against the constitution."

He said, "The poison of the divisive thinking of the ruling party has spread so much in the society that on the one hand an education teacher, Tripta Tyagi, is teaching the lesson of religious hatred since childhood and on the other hand, the RPF jawan, Chetan Kumar, who gives security, is killing innocent people in the name of religion. Gets bent on taking life."

"Any kind of religious fanaticism and violence is against the country. To spare the guilty is a crime against the country.

It is less to be condemned. In this case, immediate strict action should be taken and punishment should be given, so that someone else thinks a hundred times before mixing such poison," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha

said.

His remarks followed a viral video showing a school teacher in Muzaffarnagar asking Hindu students to slap a minority child inside a classroom.

The police have started an investigation into the matter after taking suo motu cognizance of the video. Later, the child's father told media persons that they have reached a compromise in the matter and don't want to pursue any case.

"We have decided not to take up the case. The school has returned our fees. Our child will not go to school we have decided," he told the media.

Muzaffarnagar police also claimed the video was from a school of village Khubbapur in Muzaffarnagar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor