Teachers demands expected to meet soon, says Mahagathbandhan leaders

Patna, Aug 5 Mahagathbandhan leaders on Saturday said that the contractual teachers need not to protest against the government as their demands are expected to be addressed soon.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had called a meeting at his residence to look into the issues of the contractual teachers and recruitment of the teachers of the state.

Leaders from RJD, Congress party, CPIML, CPI and CPM participated in meeting and gave their inputs to the Chief Minister about the teachers.

“The Chief Minister listened to the points about contractual teachers and the teachers recruitment and directed the officials to implement points that have were discussed during the meeting,” CPIML leader Mahboob Alam said.

CLP leader Shakeel Ahmed said that the Chief Minister has listened to our points but the implementation may take some time.

The Nitish Kumar government has announced the recruitment of 1.70 lakh government teachers in the state.

The contractual teachers are demanding to give them at par with the state employees.

