Tej Pratap to carry out a Bihar Yatra, hold Janata Darbars

Patna, April 26 A day after offering to resign from the RJD over allegations of thrashing a party youth leader, Tej Pratap Yadav plans to hold a Bihar Yatra from May 1 and also organise Janata Darbar in his official residence in Patna, a close associate said on Tuesday.

Prashant Pratap, the state chief of Chatra Janshakti Parishad (CJP), of which Tej Pratap Yadav is the national President, refused to comment on the resignation offer, while announcing the latter's programme.

"Tej Pratap Yadav, the national President of CJP, will start the Janshakti Yatra from May 1. He will go to every district and also organise Janata Darbars. Besides, he will also organise Janata Darbar in his official residence in Patna for 2 hours every day. The programme will be expected to change during Assembly sessions," he said.

Pratap also defended Tej Pratap Yadav against the allegations.

"A scripted drama is currently underway in Patna against Tej Pratap Yadav where youth (Ramraj Yadav) alleged that Tej Pratap Yadav brutally beat him up inside Rabri Devi's residence on April 22. On the invitation card of Dawat-e-Iftar, Tej Pratap Yadav's name was also mentioned along with Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav. How could a person who is the host of such a big event do an incident like that?" he said.

"There was a healthy relation seen between Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav in the Iftar party which was not a pleasing thing for other leaders. Hence, they have conspired against him. Leaders like Jagadanand Singh and Sanjay Singh are the main directors of the drama which was acted by that youth of Patna (Ramraj Yadav)," he alleged.

"Being an elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, he is a successor of his political and personal legacy. Still, he has always promoted his younger brother for the post of Chief Minister and also projected him for the Leader of Opposition, why would he conspire against Tejashwi Yadav," Pratap said.

Sources close to Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that the idea of his resignation was that he wanted Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi or Tejashwi Yadav to take note and is now seeking to apply more pressure through his forthcoming programmes.

Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday said that he will resign from the party after meeting Lalu Prasad Yadav. His plan was that his announcement would turn out to be an emotional card and his family members and senior party leaders may ask him to take back his decision but this did not happen.

Sources in the RJD claimed that the activities of Tej Pratap Yadav are similar to his uncles Sadhu Yadav and Subhash Yadav - now sidelined - and actually malign the RJD's image.

